ECHL Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 31, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jack Berry, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Brett Gravelle, F from Iowa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Belleville
Orlando:
Add Ian Parker, F activated from reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 31 - ECHL
- Royals Visit Maine, Seek Second-Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 2:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Admirals Pull off Comeback, Take Two of Three from Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 31, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wheeling Comes Back to Stun Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Snag OT Win, 2-1, in Seven Seconds over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Fall in OT to Steelheads, 2-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Win 6-5 in Comeback for the Ages - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.