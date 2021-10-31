ECHL Transactions - October 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 31, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jack Berry, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Brett Gravelle, F from Iowa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Belleville

Orlando:

Add Ian Parker, F activated from reserve

