Grizz Wins 5-4 in Overtime, Extends Winning Streak to 4

October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen, Texas - Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies overcame a 4-0 second period deficit to win 5-4 over the Allen Americans on a Sunday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Grizzlies have now won 4 in a row.

Allen's Jack Combs scored 7:23 into the game. Ryan Lohin made it 2-0 Allen when he scored 13:28 in. Allen led 2-0 after 1 period. The Americans got 2nd period goals from Jared Bethune and Chad Costello as they led 4-0 7:05 into the second period. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones was lifted after Costello's goal. Jones saved 7 of 11. Trent Miner replaced Jones and saved all 20 shots he saw in the final 38:30 of the contest.

Luka Burzan got Utah on the board on a centering pass from Trey Bradley 14:40 into the second. 33 seconds later Charle-Edouard D'Astous lit the lamp to make it a 4-2 game. With exactly 1 minute left in the second period D'Astous scored again to make it 4-3. Utah outshot Allen 14 to 7 in the second period.

The Grizzlies tied the game 11:11 into the third period as Mason Mannek scored his first professional goal. The game remained tied throughout the rest of regulation. Matthew Boucher got a penalty 1:04 into overtime but the Grizzlies penalty kill kept it a tie game. Utah's penalty kill was 4 for 4 on the afternoon. Boucher's game winner was the first OT game winner of his career. He scored 5:35 into overtime one day after D'Astous won the game 5:37 into overtime. Boucher had 1 goal and 2 assists. D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists.

Utah's offense has 3 or more goals in all 6 regular season games. The Grizzlies won on Sunday again. They are 11-1-0-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. It was also the 3rd game in 3 days and Utah is 17-2-0-1 in the last 20 situations where they were playing their 3rd game in 3 days.

The Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush for a 2 game series on November 5th and 6th. Tickets for every Grizz home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots. OT Game Winner.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 20 for 20 saves.

3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +4, 9 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.