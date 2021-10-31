Grizz Wins 5-4 in Overtime, Extends Winning Streak to 4
October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies overcame a 4-0 second period deficit to win 5-4 over the Allen Americans on a Sunday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Grizzlies have now won 4 in a row.
Allen's Jack Combs scored 7:23 into the game. Ryan Lohin made it 2-0 Allen when he scored 13:28 in. Allen led 2-0 after 1 period. The Americans got 2nd period goals from Jared Bethune and Chad Costello as they led 4-0 7:05 into the second period. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones was lifted after Costello's goal. Jones saved 7 of 11. Trent Miner replaced Jones and saved all 20 shots he saw in the final 38:30 of the contest.
Luka Burzan got Utah on the board on a centering pass from Trey Bradley 14:40 into the second. 33 seconds later Charle-Edouard D'Astous lit the lamp to make it a 4-2 game. With exactly 1 minute left in the second period D'Astous scored again to make it 4-3. Utah outshot Allen 14 to 7 in the second period.
The Grizzlies tied the game 11:11 into the third period as Mason Mannek scored his first professional goal. The game remained tied throughout the rest of regulation. Matthew Boucher got a penalty 1:04 into overtime but the Grizzlies penalty kill kept it a tie game. Utah's penalty kill was 4 for 4 on the afternoon. Boucher's game winner was the first OT game winner of his career. He scored 5:35 into overtime one day after D'Astous won the game 5:37 into overtime. Boucher had 1 goal and 2 assists. D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists.
Utah's offense has 3 or more goals in all 6 regular season games. The Grizzlies won on Sunday again. They are 11-1-0-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. It was also the 3rd game in 3 days and Utah is 17-2-0-1 in the last 20 situations where they were playing their 3rd game in 3 days.
The Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush for a 2 game series on November 5th and 6th. Tickets for every Grizz home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars.
1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots. OT Game Winner.
2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 20 for 20 saves.
3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +4, 9 shots.
