Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 2:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this afternoon, in the final game of a two-game series. The Americans are 1-1-1 this season, after last night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Grizzlies. The Americans are on the road next weekend, so don't miss your final chance to see the team until November 13th

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 1:30 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 2:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 13th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

The Americans never trailed in regulation. The Americans and Grizzlies traded goals through sixty minutes of play. Allen killed off a power play in overtime but were unable to stop Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who took the puck to the front of the Allen net and slid one past Francis Marotte for the game winner.

Login Extends Goal Streak: Ryan Lohin leads the Americans with three goals through the first three games. He extended that streak scoring 48 seconds into the game last night to give the Americans a 1-0 lead (3 goals and 0 assists).

Marotte Returns: Francis Marotte made his first start of the season on Saturday night stopping 45 shots in the Americans 4-3 overtime loss to Utah. Marotte was assigned to Allen, by San Diego of the American Hockey League. San Diego is the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 1-1-1

AWAY: 0-0-0

OVERALL: 1-1-1

Last 10: 1-1-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (3) Ryan Lohin

Assists: (3) Branden Troock

Points: (4) Jack Combs

+/-: (+1) Branden Troock

PIM: (7) Ryan Lohin

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 1-1-0

AWAY: 2-1-0

OVERALL: 3-2-0

Last 10: 3-2-0

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (3) Brian Bowen and two others,

Assists: (4) Trey Bradley

Points: (5) Charle-Edouard D'Astous

+/-: (+6) Luke Martin

PIM: (16) Andrew Nielsen

