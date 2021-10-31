Admirals Pull off Comeback, Take Two of Three from Florida

ESTERO, FL-- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Florida Everblades 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night. After dropping the first of three games against the Everblades on Wednesday night 5-4, the Admirals were able to bounce back and win both games on Friday and Saturday night.

In an overall physical and intense game, 13 total penalties were called, with multiple fights occurring in the first period.

Cody Milan was hit by Jake Kearley forcing him to leave the game and he did not return.

The Everblades would strike first, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ben Masella with 11:51 remaining in the opening period. Florida would double their lead just three minutes into the second period, on a goal from Jake Jaremko.

The Admirals would cut into the Everblades lead just two minutes later, scoring on a power-play goal from Darien Craighead. With eight minutes remaining in the middle period, Norfolk was able to tie the game at two goals apiece from Eric Williams' goal.

Levko Koper would help to put the Everblades back in the lead, scoring an even-strength goal with just over five minutes remaining in the period, giving Florida a 3-2 lead going into the third period.

The Admirals continued fighting throughout the final period, with multiple opportunities that were unsuccessful at first. With 2:23 remaining in the game, Chase Lang scored the equalizing goal, which ricocheted off of Kearley and past Everblades goaltender Tomas Vomacka.

Tied at three at the end of regulation, the two teams went to a seven-minute, sudden-death overtime. Playing 3-on-3, neither team was able to score in the overtime, resulting in a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

The Admirals did not go to a shootout at all during the 2019-20 season.

Karl El-Mir was the first skater to take part in the shootout for the Admirals, having his shot rejected by Vomacka. Admirals goaltender Dylan Wells was able to block the shot attempt by Blake Winiecki, keeping the shootout tied at zero.

Chase Lang and John McCarron both had their shot attempts denied, leading the score to remain at zero going into the final round of the shootout.

Williams came up clutch again for the Admirals, scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout. Wells was phenomenal for the Admirals, saving 35 out of 38 total shots, including three amazing saves in the shootout.

Lang and Defenseman Nick Schaus both had two points for the Admirals tonight. Lang had a goal and an assist, while Schaus contributed with two assists.

With the victory, the Admirals improve to 3-2 on the season, and are currently in first place in the South division with six points. This marks the first time since December 14, 2019 that Norfolk has won consecutive games. The Admirals are back in action on Thursday, November 4th when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Scope.

