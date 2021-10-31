Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 31, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0-0-0) this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. This will be the first game of a 14-game regular season series between the two in-state rivals. Last season the Solar Bears went 7-6-2-0 against the Icemen in head-to-head competition, with 12 of the 15 matches taking place on the road at Jacksonville.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

Boo with the Bears: Take advantage of a special 1 p.m. start time to trick-or-treat on the Amway Center concourse during the game! You might even be selected to participate in our costume contest!

PLEASE NOTE: Costume masks are prohibited from being worn in Amway Center for anyone over the age of 12. Fans are still recommended to wear cloth face coverings to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday: The first 100 VyStar members who present their VyStar debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a pair of tickets to the game. Once the free pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for the game. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears lead the all-time series with Jacksonville with a record of 32-11-3-0 (.728) through 46 matches. Orlando boasts a lifetime 20-0-0-0 record on home ice against the Icemen.

San Jose Sharks prospect Jake McGrew leads the Solar Bears in scoring with five points (2g-3a). McGrew scored his first two goals of the season on Friday night at Atlanta.

Following Friday's game, the Solar Bears had the top-ranked power play in the ECHL, operating at a 40% clip; the club also was tied for the top-ranked penalty-killing unit in the league, holding off the opposition on six total chances.

Forward Kryštof Hrabík enters today's game with a two-game goal-scoring streak (2g).

Forward Steen Pasichnuk has been retroactively credited with Orlando's second goal from Friday; Jackson Keane has been credited with the primary assist.

The Icemen are in their first season of a new NHL affiliation with the New York Rangers after previously being affiliated with the Winnipeg Jets for the first four seasons of their existence. Jacksonville also has a new coach behind the bench in Nick Luukko, who previously had been an assistant coach with the Reading Royals and takes over for Jason Christie, who joined the coaching staff of the Buffalo Sabres.

Drake Berehowsky enters today's game three wins shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 197 wins are the most by a head coach in team history.

