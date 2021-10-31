Gerard Scores in 4-1 Loss at Maine

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Maine Mariners, 4-1, Sunday, Oct. 31st at Cross Insurance Arena in their second game of the weekend. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 35 of 39 shots, while Mariners' goalie Jeremy Brodeur saved 29 of 30.

Cameron Askew scored on a wraparound after Nagle played the puck and gave it away to the Mariners. Askew cashed in on the open net with an unassisted goal 5:21 into the first period. Shortly after, Maine tacked on with two more tallies. Nick Master deflected a shot from Brycen Martin at the blue line past Nagle in the butterfly position, and Justin Brazeau scored on a tic-tac-toe connection between him, Pascal Laberge, and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Halfway through the 2nd period, the Royals scored. Charlie Gerard's unassisted goal came off a Maine turnover in their own zone. Gerard came across the center of the zone, intercepted the puck on a clearing attempt and went top shelf on the Maine netminder to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Late in the 3rd period, Maine diminished any chance of a Royals comeback when Andrew Romano tapped in a rebound after a sprawling save by Pat Nagle to make it 4-1 with 2:45 remaining.

The Royals are back on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday, Nov. 5th at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée de Trois-Rivières.

