Steelheads Snag OT Win, 2-1, in Seven Seconds over Rush

October 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (3-2-0) earned the extra point in the fastest overtime goal in team history with a 2-1 win over the Rapid City Rush (2-1-1) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads pressed hard offensively throughout the game though the Rush tallied the opening goal in the first period to take a 1-0 led. The home side hit three posts in the first period and outshot the Rush throughout all three periods, though it took almost two frames to tie the game. Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (17:40 2nd) pushed one through the legs of the netminder to tie the game, 1-1. After a scoreless third period, Aksiantsiuk (0:07 OT) only needed seven seconds to ta-ke the extra point and the 2-1 overtime win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (2 goals)

2. RC - Lukas Parik (32 saves)

3. IDH - Matt Jurusik (25 saves)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Jurusik (G) - W, 25-26 saves

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk notched his first two-goal game but his fourth multi-point game in five contests to close October. The Belarus native leads the team in goals (4) and points (8).

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik halted 25 of 26 shots in the win, earning his second-straight victory to start out the season. He also earned his first win on home ice as well as on back-to-back Saturday nights.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The overtime goal by Yauheni Aksiantsiuk is the fastest overtime goal in the Steelheads ECHL era, eclipsing the mark set by Marty Flichel on Nov. 14, 2007 in a 5-4 overtime win over the as Vegas Wranglers. The goal is tied for the third-fastest overtime goal in ECHL history, falling behind the record of just four seconds by Grant Besse of the South Carolina Stingrays on Jan. 30, 2019 against Norfolk. The former record was five seconds by Kane Davyduke with the Mississippi RiverKings on Dec. 8, 2002 vs. Louisiana.

ATTENDANCE: 4,294

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a six-game road trip on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers from BOK Center. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and FloHockey.

