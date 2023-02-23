Mariners Fall in First Boise Battle

February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







BOISE, ID - The Mariners fought hard but couldn't find the game-tying goal in the third period on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena, falling 3-1 to the Steelheads in the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Mariners led 1-0, but gave up the final three goals of the game.

The Mariners struck first at 12:48 of the opening period, when Mitch Fossier deflected Connor Doherty's blue line drive and bounced it through Steelheads netminder Adam Scheel. Idaho quickly responded when 1:02 later, Jordan Kawaguchi crossed into the slot and put one between the pads of Francois Brassard. It was a 1-1 game after one.

Kawaguchi struck again for the only goal of the middle frame at 14:55 when his wraparound was too quick for Brassard to react to. The Mariners outshot Idaho 16-11 in the second period but entered the third trailing, 2-1.

From the point that the Steelheads took the lead until the end of the game, the Mariners controlled the play, but Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 33 and kept them at bay. Janis Svanenbergs sealed the game with an empty net goal at 19:33. The Mariners came up empty on five power play chances in the game, but also went 4/4 on the penalty kill. Francois Brassard stopped 27 of 29 in the losing effort. It was the first sequence of back-to-back losses for the Mariners since November 25th and 26th.

The Mariners (29-16-2-1) and Steelheads have two more games from Boise this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at 9:10 PM ET, which can be followed on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. The Mariners return home on Wednesday, March 1st for their first ever "Education Day" game, a 10:30 AM faceoff against the Newfoundland Growlers. It's the first of seven March home games. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.