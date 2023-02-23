Fizer Steals the Show in Utah's 5-3 Win
February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Tarun Fizer scored 2 goals and 2 assists and Lukas Parik saved 36 of 39 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-3 victory over the Allen Americans on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Utah and Allen are now tied for 4th place in the Mountain Division with 49 standings points, 1 behind Kansas City for 3rd place. Utah has a standings point in 6 straight games.
Fizer scored a power play goal 6:36 into the contest. Dylan Fitze made it a 2-0 Utah lead 12:08 in. Utah led 2-0 after 1 period. The Grizz are now 9-0 when leading after 1 period.
Cam Strong made it a 3-0 game 3:52 into the second period. Tyler Penner scored 11:48 in for Utah's 4-0 goal. Allen got back in the game with 3 power play goals in the span of 1 minute 30 seconds as they scored on both ends of an Andrew Nielsen double minor for high sticking as well as scoring on a Keaton Jameson penalty. Allen's Colton Hargrove, Liam Finlay and Hank Crone each scored on the power play. Utah led 4-3 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 18-1 when leading after 2 periods.
No one scored in the third period until Fizer scored on an empty net with 27 seconds left to complete the scoring. Dylan Fitze had 1 goal and 1 assist as he has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in a 5-game point streak. Dakota Raabe had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 5 games.
Parik didn't allow a 5 on 5 goal for Utah as he has now won each of his last 4 starts. Allen's Luke Peressini saved 21 of 25. Allen outshot Utah 39 to 26.
3 stars
1. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +4, 7 shots.
2. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 2 assists.
3. Tyler Penner (Utah) - GWG.
