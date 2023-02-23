Fuel Complete Comeback Over Iowa

CORALVILLE- The Fuel headed to Iowa for their final Wednesday game of the regular season in hopes to defeat the Heartlanders and break their losing streak. Despite going down 3-1, the Fuel came back to beat Iowa 4-3 in regulation.

1ST PERIOD

Iowa opened the scoring with a goal just 58 seconds into the game from Nolan Orzeck. Less than a minute after that, Yuki Miura was called for hooking but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.

Andrew Bellant tied the game at one each at 7:46 of the first period before defenseman Cam Bakker sat for a tripping call that the Heartlanders were able to kill off. The first period ended with Indy outshooting Iowa 11-5.

2ND PERIOD

The second period opened with back-to-back Fuel penalties followed by a goal for Iowa by Tommy Parran to make it 2-1. At 12:39 they added on another goal by Brendan Robbins to make it 3-1.

Five minutes later, Carson Rose scored for Indy marking his third straight game against Iowa with a goal. A minute after that, Luc Brown tied the game 3-3 with a goal after taking three penalties in the game.

25 seconds before the period ended, Chase Lang gave Indy their first lead of the game with a power play goal after Justin Wells took a delay of game penalty for the Heartlanders.

3RD PERIOD

Two minutes into the final frame, Iowa's Tommy Parran took a holding call which was the first of many penalties in the period.

There were only about seven minutes of even-strength play during the period as both teams alternated trips to the box as things got chippier through the period.

Ultimately, no team scored again but the final moments of the game were spent sorting two roughing penalties and a slashing penalty on Iowa that were all assessed at 19:55. In the end, Indy outshot Iowa 32-22 and defeated them 4-3.

