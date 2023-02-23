Fuel Complete Comeback Over Iowa
February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CORALVILLE- The Fuel headed to Iowa for their final Wednesday game of the regular season in hopes to defeat the Heartlanders and break their losing streak. Despite going down 3-1, the Fuel came back to beat Iowa 4-3 in regulation.
1ST PERIOD
Iowa opened the scoring with a goal just 58 seconds into the game from Nolan Orzeck. Less than a minute after that, Yuki Miura was called for hooking but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.
Andrew Bellant tied the game at one each at 7:46 of the first period before defenseman Cam Bakker sat for a tripping call that the Heartlanders were able to kill off. The first period ended with Indy outshooting Iowa 11-5.
2ND PERIOD
The second period opened with back-to-back Fuel penalties followed by a goal for Iowa by Tommy Parran to make it 2-1. At 12:39 they added on another goal by Brendan Robbins to make it 3-1.
Five minutes later, Carson Rose scored for Indy marking his third straight game against Iowa with a goal. A minute after that, Luc Brown tied the game 3-3 with a goal after taking three penalties in the game.
25 seconds before the period ended, Chase Lang gave Indy their first lead of the game with a power play goal after Justin Wells took a delay of game penalty for the Heartlanders.
3RD PERIOD
Two minutes into the final frame, Iowa's Tommy Parran took a holding call which was the first of many penalties in the period.
There were only about seven minutes of even-strength play during the period as both teams alternated trips to the box as things got chippier through the period.
Ultimately, no team scored again but the final moments of the game were spent sorting two roughing penalties and a slashing penalty on Iowa that were all assessed at 19:55. In the end, Indy outshot Iowa 32-22 and defeated them 4-3.
Images from this story
|
Iowa Heartlanders' Tommy Parrottino in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2023
- Americans' Rally Falls Short - Allen Americans
- Fizer Steals the Show in Utah's 5-3 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Edge Out Mariners 3-1 Wednesday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Thump Railers 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Fall in First Boise Battle - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Complete Comeback Over Iowa - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.