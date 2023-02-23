Kelly Cup Champ Ferguson Loaned to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this morning that goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been loaned to the Thunder from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Ferguson, 24, is in his fourth season as a pro. A native of Lanztville, British Columbia, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound netminder is a former seventh round draft pick of the Dallas Stars (#194 overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in five games so far this season for the Marlies, going 2-2-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

During the 2020-21 season, Ferguson helped lead the Fort Wayne Komets to a Kelly Cup Title, going 8-4 in 13 games with a 2.93 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He faced the Thunder in the opening round, going 3-2 with a 29-save shutout on June 11, 2021.

Prior to turning pro, Ferguson played four seasons for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers. His best season was in 2016-17 when he went 16-10-1 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. He also played one game for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18.

Wichita heads east this week to face Cincinnati and Toledo. The road trip begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CST against the Cyclones.

