ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 23, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Jordan Martin, F

Wichita:

Brad Arvanitis, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Brent Moran, G from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Leif Hertz, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Stefan Fournier, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Darien Kielb, D recalled by Bakersfield

Indy:

Add Alex Wideman, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Iowa:

Add Trevor Momot, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

Delete Bo Hanson, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Reading:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add C.J. Hayes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Daniel D'Amato, F recalled by Henderson [2/20]

Utah:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Austin Crossley, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

