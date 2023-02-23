ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 23, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Jordan Martin, F
Wichita:
Brad Arvanitis, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Brent Moran, G from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Leif Hertz, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Stefan Fournier, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Darien Kielb, D recalled by Bakersfield
Indy:
Add Alex Wideman, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Iowa:
Add Trevor Momot, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
Delete Bo Hanson, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Reading:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add C.J. Hayes, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Daniel D'Amato, F recalled by Henderson [2/20]
Utah:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Austin Crossley, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
