Olivia Duhaime Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February

February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Olivia Duhaime has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February.

A seventh grade teacher at Southwest Middle School in Orlando, Ms. Duhaime received several nominations from students and parents, alike, who cited her hard work, dedication, and innovative teaching-style. She doesn't just offer a grade on a students paper, but also a personal note to help her students understand concepts better.

As the Teacher of the Month for February, Ms. Duhaime will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

"I think (being named Teacher of the Month) means always being willing to try new things," said Duhaime. "You have to learn from everyone around you, even your students, you need to put your whole self into making sure they can learn, grow, and become the best possible versions of themselves. Because at the end of the day it's about the kids, and what they have accomplished, and can continue to do."

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month.

One teacher will be selected each month from November through March during the 2022-23 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Nominate an educator you know to be the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for March!

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

NEXT GAMES: On Friday, February 24, the Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Country Night at 7:00 p.m. Stick around after the game for another postgame concert from Chris McNeil presented by Jamvana.

On Sunday, February 26, the Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits again for a VyStar Credit Union Sunday. Show your VyStar Credit Union credit or debit card at the box office to receive two (2) complementary tickets courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

