Americans' Rally Falls Short

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the first game of a three-game series 5-3 on Wednesday night in Utah.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Americans power play took over. Allen scored twice on a double minor penalty to Andrew Nielsen. Colton Hargrove took a pass from Liam Finlay to put the Americans on the board at 13:42 of the second frame and make it a 4-1 Utah lead. Less than a minute later Liam Finlay cashed in for the second power play goal on the double minor to make it 4-2. The Americans remained on the power play due to a Utah holding penalty, that's where Hank Crone made the Grizzlies pay with his 28th goal of the season.

The game remained 4-3 until late in the third period when the Americans pulled Luke Peressini for the extra attacker. Utah's Tarun Fizer scored his second of the game into an empty net to seal the win for the Grizzlies. Fizer finished the night with four points (2 goals and 2 assists).

The Americans outshot the Grizzlies 39-26 for the game and 29 to 13 over the final two periods. Allen's power play was sparkling going 3-for-5 with the man advantage. Utah was 1-for-4

Game 2 of the three game series is on Friday night at the Maverik Center. The Americans lead the season series 4-2-1.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "Our guys were tired tonight from a long day of travel. It's tough to make that long flight and then jump right on the ice. We will be better rested on Friday."

Liam Finlay: "We got off to a slow start tonight, and that cost us the game. We really found our legs in the second period but couldn't get the tying goal."

Three Stars:

1. UTA - T. Fizer

2. UTA - A. Nielsen

3. ALN - J. Combs

