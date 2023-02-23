Steelheads Edge Out Mariners 3-1 Wednesday Night

February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (39-8-1-2, 81pts) defeated the Maine Mariners (29-16-2-1, 61pts) by a final score of 3-1 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,177 fans. It was the 22nd sellout of the season in the 24th home game and the 21st straight. Idaho will host Maine Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Mitchell Fossier (11th) about halfway through the first period gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead. 62 seconds later Jordan Kawaguchi (20th) cashed in on the first of his night to even the score at 1-1. Shots were 9-4 after the first 20 minutes as the score read 1-1.

With just 5:05 to play in the middle frame Kawaguchi handed Idaho their first lead of the night. Idaho led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots 16-11 in the middle frame.

Janis Svanenbergs (13th) scored an empty netter with just 26 seconds to play making it 3-1.

Adam Scheel made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win while François Brassard made 27 saves on 29 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 12:48 |1-0 MNE GOAL: At the top of the point Connor Doherty flung the puck towards Adam Scheel. Mitchell Fossier provided a high tip in the high slot which beat Adam Scheel upstairs.

- 1st, 13:50 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: Dawson Barteaux made a nice defensive play in the neutral in front of the scorer's table to force a turnover. From there he entered the offensive zone and a couple feet inside the blueline slid the puck to Jordan Kawaguchi at the top of the right circle. Kawaguchi cut to the middle of the high slot forcing the defender to fall. Kawaguchi fired a wrist shot through the legs of François Brassard.

- 2nd, 14:55 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Cody Haiskanen fired a shot from the top of the point that got blocked in the center lane. Jordan Kawaguchi met the puck below the left circle and fed Justin Ducharme at the left dot. Ducharme laced a one timer towards François Brassard. The rebound dropped behind the net where Kawaguchi picked it up and tucked home the wrap around goal.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2)

2) Adam Scheel (32 saves)

3) Justin Ducharme (0-1-1, 6 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Maine was 0-for-5.

- Maine outshot Idaho 33-30.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR) and Willie Knierim (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for the team lead now with 21 goals and leads the Steelheads with seven multi-goal games.

- Justin Ducharme, Dawson Barteaux, and Cody Haiskanen all tallied assists.

- Adam Scheel has won four straight games.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.