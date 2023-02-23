Swamp Rabbits Thump Railers 3-1

February 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Worcester Railers (25-23-3-0 53 points) lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-15-7-0 63 points) in front of 2,278 people from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1. They continue their road trip on Friday against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

Max Martin (1-1-2) scored the first goal of the game sixty second into the second period. Ethan Somoza (1-0-1) made it a two-goal game after tapping in a rebound off of another one of Martin's shots. Brett Kemp (1-0-1) made it a three-goal game on the power play before Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) scored the only Worcester goal on their own power play halfway through the second.

Worcester got the only power play opportunity of the first period thanks to a Tanner Eberle cross-checking penalty. The Railers didn't score on their first power play opportunity despite Bobby Butler firing multiple shots at Swamp Rabbits goalie, David Hrenak. Neither team would score in the first stanza. Railers were outshot 6-9.

The Swamp Rabbits scored sixty seconds in the second period; Max Martin (8th) was the Swamp Rabbit to beat Railers goalie, Ken Appleby. The Swamp Rabbits scored again off of a redirection out in front of Appleby. Ethan Somoza (14th) was the Swamp Rabbit to tap it in making it a two-goal game. Greenville capitalized on a Bobby Butler holding call to score their third goal of the game on the powerplay. Brett Kemp (13th) was credited with the tally after it bounced around in front of Appleby. The Railers got on the board early on during their second power play of the game. Brent Beaudoin (14th) was stationed right in front of Hrenak and tapped in a loose puck off of a Nick Fea shot. The Railers were down by two at the end of forty.

The Railers nearly scored a shorthanded goal early during the third period, but Brent Beaudoin's shot rang off the crossbar. The Railers continued to fire good shots at Hrenak, but with ten minutes left to play they still needed two goals. The Railers hopped on the powerplay with three minutes left in the third period. They pulled Appleby in favor of the extra skater to have the six-on-four advantage. It wasn't enough though as they lost 3-1 to the Swamp Rabbits.

Notes: 3rd star: Ethan Somoza (1-1-2) 2nd star: Max Martin (1-1-2) David Hrenak (33 saves on 34 shots). Bobby Butler led the team in shots with 6. Ethan Cap led the Swamp Rabbits with 5 shot. Ken Appleby had 23 saves on 26 shots in his return.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.