Mariners Announce Training Camp Schedule

October 3, 2022







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners will begin training camp on Monday, October 10th, in preparation for their fourth ECHL season. Under new Head Coach Terrence Wallin, the Mariners will look to return to the postseason after making their first playoff appearance in 2021-22.

Camp will kick off with off-ice testing on Monday, October 10th, with the first on-ice session set for Tuesday, October 11th. All practices will be held at Troubh Ice Arena and are open to the public, free of charge. The full schedule is below:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 12 | 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

Thursday, Oct. 13 | 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM

Friday, Oct. 14 | 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

The Mariners will play two preseason games against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday October 16th. The game on the 15th is at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7 PM while the Mariners will host the game on Sunday, October 16th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn at 5 PM. Tickets are $10, available through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.

A full training camp roster will be released on Friday, October 7th. The current roster can be viewed here. Additional players could be assigned to the Mariners from NHL and AHL camps leading up to the start of the regular season. Forwards Mitchell Fossier, Reid Stefanson, Nick Master, and Keltie Jeri-Leon, along with defensemen Nate Kallen and Marc-Olivier Duquette will all be attending Providence Bruins training camp. Forward Nick Isaacson and defenseman Andrew Peski are at Springfield Thunderbirds camp, while forward Mathew Santos was invited to Belleville Senators camp.

New this season, the ECHL announced the increase of game lineups from 16 skaters to 17, approved at the recent Board of Governors Meeting.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

