Walleye to Host Open Practice on Tuesday, October 11

Clamoring to know what goes on behind the scenes of a Walleye practice? Join us at the Huntington Center on Tuesday, October 11 and find out!

WHAT: Walleye Open Practice

WHERE: Huntington Center

WHEN: Tuesday, October 11 | 6 - 8 p.m. | Jefferson doors open at 5 p.m.

Take your seats and listen in as broadcaster Matt Melzak and General Manager & Executive Vice President Neil Neukam discuss the upcoming Walleye season, including the preseason game, Opening Night, and our recently unveiled promo schedule.

Following that, Matt will introduce our 2022-23 team as they take the ice for practice. From the bench, Matt and Walleye head coach Dan Watson will discuss the season as well as that night's practice format. Following their discussion, watch as the team practices on home ice before they head to Kalamazoo for the first preseason game on Friday, October 14.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

