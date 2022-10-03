Solar Bears Sign Mitchell Lewandowski
October 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Mitchell Lewandowski on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Lewandowski, 24, made his pro debut this past season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, where he recorded three points (2g-1a) in 14 games.
Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward played five seasons of collegiate hockey for Michigan State University, where he picked up 120 points (56g-64a) in 156 career games for the Spartans program. During his tenure at MSU, Lewandowski was a three-time member of the Big Ten conference Honorable Mention All-Star Team and was named to the conference's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.
The native of Clarkston, Michigan played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Chicago Steel and the Des Moines Buccaneers.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Brian Bowen
Carson Denomie
Mitchell Lewandowski
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski
Chris Harpur
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Matthew Sredl
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 3, 2022
- Solar Bears Sign Mitchell Lewandowski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads to Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Training Camps - Idaho Steelheads
- Keoni Texeira Returns to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Five Players Invited to AHL Training Camps - Wichita Thunder
- Lowcountry to Host the St. Louis Blues for Three Days - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye to Host Open Practice on Tuesday, October 11 - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Partner with FanSaves to Connect Fans to Local Partners - Fort Wayne Komets
- Defenseman Nate Kallen Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.