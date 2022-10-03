Solar Bears Sign Mitchell Lewandowski

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Mitchell Lewandowski on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Lewandowski, 24, made his pro debut this past season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, where he recorded three points (2g-1a) in 14 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward played five seasons of collegiate hockey for Michigan State University, where he picked up 120 points (56g-64a) in 156 career games for the Spartans program. During his tenure at MSU, Lewandowski was a three-time member of the Big Ten conference Honorable Mention All-Star Team and was named to the conference's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

The native of Clarkston, Michigan played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Chicago Steel and the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Brian Bowen

Carson Denomie

Mitchell Lewandowski

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Chris Harpur

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Matthew Sredl

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

