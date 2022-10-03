K-Wings Sign Forward Mason McCarty, Ink Two Players to PTO Contracts

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the signing of rookie forward Mason McCarty.

Kalamazoo also announced the signings of rookie defensemen/forward Michael Klintworth and rookie forward Danny Vanderwiel to PTO contracts.

McCarty, 25, enters his first professional season, after playing four seasons in the WHL with Saskatoon and Red Deer (2014-2018), followed by two seasons collegiately with Acadia University (2019-2022). McCarty also played 15 games for Rapid City (2018-19) prior to attending Acadia.

"Mason was able to get a taste of our league before going to school," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He is a tenacious forward with a great release and shoot-first mentality."

The 5-foot 10-inch, 185-pound, forward is a Blackie, Alberta native, and scored 84 goals with 72 assists and 223 penalty minutes in 220 games played across four seasons in the WHL. He then scored six goals with four assists in his short time with the Rush before heading to Acadia in 2019.

McCarty finished his junior career with 16 goals and 16 assists in 42 games played for the Axemen.

"I'm really excited to be in a hockey market like Kalamazoo," McCarty said. "It's a first class organization with a lot of energy around the team and city. I'm ready to get things rolling."

Klintworth, 24, enters his first professional season, and is returning home after playing last season in Sweden. The 6-foot 7-inch, Jackson, MI native played 16 games overseas last season, after not suiting up for the 2019-20 & 2020-21 seasons.

Vanderwiel, 27, enters his first professional season, and is also making a return of sorts to the state of Michigan. The 5-foot 11-inch, Island Lake, IL native is a product of the Plymouth Whalers (OHL / 2011-2015), and is coming to Kalamazoo after playing last season in the FPHL for Binghamton. In Vanderwiel's first season back after five seasons away from hockey, the forward produced 18 points (6G, 12A) in 21 games with the Black Bears.

