Idaho Steelheads to Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Training Camps

October 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that six contracted players from the Steelheads 2022-23 roster will be participating in American Hockey League (AHL) training camps.

FORWARDS (4)

Justin Misiak - Texas Stars

Michael Pastujov - Texas Stars

Janis Svanenbergs - Texas Stars

Jack Becker - San Jose Barracuda

DEFENSEMEN (2)

Nick Canade - Texas Stars

Cory Thomas - Texas Stars

The Idaho Steelheads will begin training camp at the Idaho Central Arena on October 10th. Full training camp schedule and roster to come at a later date. For any media requests please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.