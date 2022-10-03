Idaho Steelheads to Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Training Camps
October 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that six contracted players from the Steelheads 2022-23 roster will be participating in American Hockey League (AHL) training camps.
FORWARDS (4)
Justin Misiak - Texas Stars
Michael Pastujov - Texas Stars
Janis Svanenbergs - Texas Stars
Jack Becker - San Jose Barracuda
DEFENSEMEN (2)
Nick Canade - Texas Stars
Cory Thomas - Texas Stars
The Idaho Steelheads will begin training camp at the Idaho Central Arena on October 10th. Full training camp schedule and roster to come at a later date. For any media requests please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com
The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
