Komets Partner with FanSaves to Connect Fans to Local Partners

October 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Fort Wayne Komets have partnered with FanSaves, a digital couponing platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're excited to join FanSaves and move our fans into the next generation of incentives and rewards. We've assembled an initial offering of great values from many of our tremendous partners and there's much more to come. We're thankful to Komets corporate partner OmniSource for making it all possible. Fan$aves + The Fort Wayne Komets = The Next Level of Fan Value and Engagement." - Scott A. Sproat, Fort Wayne Komets EVP/Co-Owner.

The Komets join over 60 teams and organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans more than 800 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Komets so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As technology continues to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Komets are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season are on sale NOW at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com. The Komets will begin the home portion of their schedule Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. versus Cincinnati. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Komets FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.