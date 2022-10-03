Keoni Texeira Returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Keoni Texeira to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Texeira (a.k.a "Tex"), 25, returns to the Circle City for his fourth complete season with the Fuel. Between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons the 6-foot, 209-pound defenseman has skated in 173 games for the Indy Fuel, the third most in franchise history. In that time he has totaled 15 goals, 67 assists and 139 penalty minutes. He currently sits at 3rd place for franchise assists with 67 (record is 73) and 7th place for franchise points at 82 (record is 153). Texeira was named captain of the Indy Fuel during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to joining the Fuel's roster, Texeira played the 2018-19 season for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, tallying seven goals, 39 assists and 62 penalty minutes in 70 games.

In addition to the impact he's made on the ice, Texeira has ingrained himself in Indianapolis life and the community since joining the Fuel's roster four years ago. Always the first to volunteer for a social or community initiative, Tex was the Fuel front office's nominee for the league's Community Service Award last season.

Texeira on his return to the Fuel:

"I am beyond excited to be returning to Indy for another season. I know Coach Duncs has been working really hard to put the best team together as well as creating an environment that we can thrive in together as one. I am thankful for the amazing city we get to play in and am even more grateful for the incredible fans we get to play for. I want nothing more than to bring the Kelly Cup to Indy this year. I'm ready to get this season started!"

Texeira's signing brings the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to 17 so far, with nine forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk, Spencer Watson, Andrew Bellant and Chase Lang), seven defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Josh McDougall, Tanner Butler, Matt Watson and Keoni Texeira) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien).

