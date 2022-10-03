Five Players Invited to AHL Training Camps

October 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that several players have been invited to AHL training camps.

Barret Kirwin, Carter Johnson, Billy Constantinou and Brayden Watts have been invited to camp with the San Jose Barracuda. Jack Patterson will attend camp with the Chicago Wolves.

Both San Jose and Chicago open training camp today. Wichita will announce details for training camp later this week.

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.