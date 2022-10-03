Defenseman Nate Kallen Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Nate Kallen will return for his third season as a Mariner, the team announced on Friday. The 2021-22 season was Kallen's first full campaign in the ECHL, although he has been a Mariner since early 2020.

Originally from San Diego, California, Kallen first came to the Mariners out of Ferris State University late in the 2019-20 season. Captain of the Bulldogs, Kallen was named to the program's All-Decade Team, which was revealed in December of 2019. He was the only active player to be honored. In 146 career games at Ferris State, Kallen put up 64 points from the blue line - 20 goals and 44 assists.

Kallen joined the Mariners in March of 2020, just weeks before the pandemic would shut down the season and appeared in three games without registering a point. He was slated to return for 2020-21, but when the Mariners did not have a season, he signed with the Rapid City Rush. Kallen played in four games for the Rush before heading to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Returning to the Mariners for 2021-22, Kallen played in 46 regular season games and all six playoff contests. He scored his first ECHL goal at Adirondack on November 27th. He totaled six goals and 16 assists in the regular season and was a +2 in the postseason.

"I'm super excited to be back with such a great organization," said Kallen. "The city, the fans, the atmosphere are all unbelievable, especially last year when we made the playoff push. I can't wait to get back to work and finish what we started!"

