Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 26 de Abril vs. Pepinillos Picantes Del Norte (Hispanic Heritage Night)

April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne (8-9) vs. Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (11-7)

Viernes 26 de Abril | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Peter Heubeck (No. 30 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: Devin Ortiz had a pair of hits, but the Loons won, 5-1.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT: The TinCaps are playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras (the "Fighting Apples" in Spanish) tonight, wearing special jerseys and hats... This is the first of 3 Hispanic Heritage games at Parkview Field this season with the others coming up on Sunday, June 9 and Thursday, Aug. 15... The Loons are playing as the Pepinillos Picantes ("Spicy Pickles") del Norte, celebrating the role Hispanic farmers play in the Great Lakes Bay region, including cultivating pickles, a signature crop there... Festivities tonight will also include a performance by the Amanaceres de Mexico dance group, plus promotions like a salsa dance cam for fans,

COPA: Tonight's game is part of a season-long event series around Minor League Baseball called Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) that's specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local Hispanic communities. In 2022, the TinCaps / Manznas Luchadoras were 1 of 6 national finalists for MiLB's award for best Latino fan engagement initiative.

GLOBAL GAME: Fort Wayne's roster currently features players from Mexico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, and Australia... Entering this season, about 28% of MLB players were born outside of the United States, spanning 19 countries and territories.

DEFENSE: As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 11 errors, the fewest in the 12-team MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 31% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 2nd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 9th.

PITCHING PROWESS: In the Midwest League, the TinCaps rank 3rd in K/9 (10.7)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 3.00 ERA, 3nd best.

HOMER BUSH JR: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in SB (8), with only 1 caught stealing.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 7th in HR (3) and 8th in TB (30).

DEVIN ORTIZ: 10-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (7th longest in the MWL)... In the MWL, ranks 9th in AVG (.327) and 10th in OPS (.941).

KAI MURPHY: In the MWL, ranks 7th in 2B (5) and 10th RBis (11)... Had the first 4-hit game of his MiLB career last Friday night.

JARRYD DALE: 6-game hitting streak (3rd longest in the MWL).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 8 wins this season, including their last 3.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 4 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.