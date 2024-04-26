Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Friday Night

April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Friday's game, April 26, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, April 27, as part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. with game two coming 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

