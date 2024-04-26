Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Friday Night
April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Friday's game, April 26, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, April 27, as part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. with game two coming 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2024 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2024
- Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 26 de Abril vs. Pepinillos Picantes Del Norte (Hispanic Heritage Night) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Friday Night - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Reed Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels and Sky Carp Split Thursday Night Doubleheader - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Manufactures Win Over Peoria Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Strikeout 17 TinCaps, Win Third in a Row - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.