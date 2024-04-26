Reed Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita
April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Sheldon Reed has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. Reed will wear #16. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila. The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list. Cedar Rapids plays four of its series against Beloit at home tonight at 6:35.
