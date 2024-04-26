Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 26, 2024 l Game # 19

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-11) at Lansing Lugnuts (9-9)

RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 2.70) vs. RH Blaze Pontes (0-1, 6.52)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Lansing has won two of the first three in the set.

Season Series : Dayton 3, Lansing 3.

Last Game: Thursday : Lansing 9, Dayton 4. The Dragons led 4-1 through five innings but suffered through a rough sixth, allowing six runs as Lansing took advantage of two costly errors along with two walks and four hits in the inning. Dayton had five hits, led by Cam Collier (2 doubles, 2 RBI, 1 R). Dayton starter Kevin Abel pitched well, allowing just one run in five innings while striking out seven, but the Dayton bullpen (3 IP, 8 R) and defense struggled.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost six of their last seven games. They have held a lead in their last six games, outscoring their opponents in the first three innings of those six games, 14-5.

For the year, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 43-30 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings 29-7.

The Dragons best offensive inning in 2024 has been the first inning, when they are batting .304 with 16 runs in 18 games.

The Dragons rank tied for second in the MWL in home runs with 16 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 6).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,856), trailing the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (8,043).

Player Notes

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (6) and RBI (21). He is tied for the league lead in extra base hits (10) and is third in slugging pct (.614). Collier is batting .300 overall on the year and is hitting .450 (9 for 20) with runners in scoring position.

Sal Stewart over his last 15 games is batting .340 (18 for 53) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, 7 RBI, 10 walks, and an OPB of .444. Stewart is batting .455 vs. LHP on the year (5 for 11, 2 doubles 1 triple).

Ruben Ibarra over his last seven games is batting .391 (9 for 23) with one double and five walks, and a .500 on-base percentage.

Pitcher Ryan Cardona ranked first in the Midwest League in opponent's batting average at .128 and third in WHIP at 0.86 (14 IP, 6 H, 6 BB) entering Thursday's games but dropped off the league leaderboard Friday when his total innings (14) fell below the minimum number to qualify.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, April 27 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) at Lansing LH James González (1-0, 1.98)

Dragons "On the Air"

Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

