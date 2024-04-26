Fort Wayne Fights But Falls Friday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- On Hispanic Heritage Night at Parkview Field, the TinCaps, playing as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples"), showed the fighting spirit of a luchador, but fell to the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte ("Spicy Pickles of the North"), 5-3, Friday.

The game was delayed 1 hour and 11 minutes by rain. Once it got underway, the visitors struck quickly. The Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons (12-7), the team from the North, scored four runs in the top of the first inning.

After that, Fort Wayne (8-10) starter Henry Baez didn't allow a hit or walk as he struck out a season-high eight batters.

The home side got a run back in the fifth as first baseman Griffin Doersching drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Great Lakes, however, extended its lead back to four with a run in the sixth.

Fort Wayne made it 5-3 in the seventh as Doersching delivered a two-run single.

But ultimately, Fort Wayne went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, while also having two runners caught stealing.

Designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) and right fielder Kai Murphy also had two hits each.

Next Game: Saturday, April 27 vs. Great Lakes (1:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Loons Probable Starter: LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 14 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

