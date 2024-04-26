'Caps Soaked by Captains, 7-1
April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't string multiple hits together as two momentum-swinging homers took their toll in a rain-soaked 7-1 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of a season-high 5,619 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.
The 'Caps advanced just three runners into scoring position in the contest, finishing 0-for-3 while striking out ten times. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers allowed seven runs on just five hits - including a pair of home runs - in the defeat.
Lake County opened the scoring in the top of the first inning as Alex Mooney delivered a three-run home run - giving the Captains a 3-0 lead. Captains starting pitcher Carter Spivey was untouchable through the first three innings, retiring the first 12 batters he faced before West Michigan broke through with a solo homer from Danny Serretti in the fifth - slicing the lead to 3-1. The Captains plated another two runs in the top of the seventh inning, as Jonah Advincula was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before CJ Kayfus lifted a sacrifice fly - increasing their advantage to 5-1. Captains relievers Juan Zapata and Jay Driver combined for three scoreless innings with four strikeouts as Jorge Burgos blasted a two-run homer in the ninth - the final blow in the 7-1 loss.
Spivey (1-0) picks up his first win of the season, allowing just one run through six innings with six punchouts, while 'Caps starter Colin Fields (0-1) suffers his first loss - giving up the three-run home run in 4.2 innings pitched. The Captains improve to 9-9 on the year, while the Whitecaps fall to 8-11. West Michigan has dipped a season-low three games below .500 and 3-7 at LMCU Ballpark.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark Saturday night at 2:00 pm. Carlos Marcano gets the start for the Whitecaps against the Captains Trent Denholm. Tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Tony Paul on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on the MLB and Bally Live Apps, and 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
