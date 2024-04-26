ABC Supply Stadium to Host Drone Show After July 10 Game

April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that following their Wednesday, July 10 game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, a first-of-its-kind drone show will light up the sky above downtown Beloit.

The show, called "Celebration of America" and put on by Sky Elements Drone Shows, will feature 100 illuminated drones moving in concert above ABC Supply Stadium in sync with patriotic music. The postgame display is believed to be the first drone show of its size ever held in the Beloit area.

"We always strive to bring to Beloit experiences that people may only get in large cities, and we wanted to provide a special treat to reflect our pride in our country," said Sky Carp co-owner Quint Studer. "Beloit may not be large in size, but we are large in heart."

Sky Elements Drone Shows is an industry leader in aerial entertainment, and deliver captivating light shows that immerse audiences. With an emphasis on accuracy, execution and compliance, their presentation promises to transform the postgame entertainment experience. As an added bonus, the solar-powered drones provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks shows with less noise and mess for our neighbors in Downtown Beloit.

The Sky Carp anticipate high demand for the first-ever drone show in the area, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible to reserve their spot. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:35, with gates opening at 5:30

Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets for the 2024 season are available now at Skycarp.com and the ABC Supply Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.