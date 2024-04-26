Wisconsin Manufactures Win Over Peoria Thursday

April 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers did not record an extra-base hit Thursday but found a way to secure a 5-3 win over the Chiefs at Dozer Park.

It was the Chiefs who drew first blood on Thursday. Dakota Harris launched a solo homer to left field, his second of the series, to give Peoria an early 1-0 lead.

The lead was brief as Wisconsin grinded out three runs in the top of the third against Chiefs starter Cooper Hjerpe. A single, a walk and an infield hit loaded the bases with no one out. After a punchout of Dylan O'Rae, Luis Lara was hit by a pitch to bring in a run and tie the score. The next batter, Gregory Barrios, legged out a fielder's choice to earn an RBI and give Wisconsin its first lead, 2-1. A wild pitch later brought home a third Wisconsin run in the inning.

While Wisconsin played small ball, the Chiefs played long ball. With a runner aboard in the bottom of the fifth, Joshua Baez hit a long home run over the wall in left to tie the score at 3-3. For Baez, it was his second homer of the year.

The Timber Rattlers again pieced together a rally, putting a two spot in the seventh against Peoria reliever Cade Winquest. As they did in the third, Wisconsin loaded the bases on the strength of a single, a walk and an infield hit. A walk to Lara handed Wisconsin a 4-3 lead. Then, Barrios followed with a single off of the second base bag to push the lead to 5-3. All told, the T-Rats scored only one of their five tallies via a hit.

Peoria's offense was held in check by the Wisconsin bullpen in the series' third game. Three Timber Rattlers relievers combined to allow just one hit over four scoreless innings. Will Childers earned the win after posting a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Aaron Rund faced the minimum in the seventh. Chase Costello recorded the final six outs to secure the save, his first of the year. Winquest, who allowed only the two runs over 5 1/3 innings, was tagged with the loss for Peoria.

The series continues Friday at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

