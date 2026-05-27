Mal Swanson Is SO Back, Ashley Sanchez Can't Stop Scoring: ALL Goals from Matchweek 9
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore and Lucia Di Guglielmo Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Stars FC Parts Ways with General Manager Richard Feuz - Chicago Stars FC
- San Diego Wave FC Names Morrie Eisenberg Chief Executive Officer - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Names Morrie Eisenberg Chief Executive Officer - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Angharad James-Turner Called up to Wales - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Gabrielle Carle and Élisabeth Tsé Called up to Canada Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Holly Ward Called up to Canada for June Camp and Friendly against Costa Rica - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Tara Rudd Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for June International Window - Bay FC
- Claudia Dickey Named to U.S. Women's National Team for June Friendlies in Brazil - Seattle Reign FC
- 5 Gotham FC Players Named to USWNT Roster for Matches in Brazil - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for June Matches - Houston Dash
- Racing Forward Sears Called up to USWNT Camp in Brazil - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Midfielder Claire Hutton Named to United States Women's National Team Roster for June Trip to Brazil - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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