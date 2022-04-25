Maine Mariners Host First Ever Playoff Games this Week

April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners are set to host the first playoff games in club history this week, as their North Division Semifinal series with the Reading Royals shifts to Portland. The Mariners currently trail the best-of-seven series, two games to none, with games three, four, and five (if necessary) scheduled for the Cross Insurance Arena this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively.

The Mariners dropped the first two games of the series last Wednesday and Friday in Reading. After a 3-2 loss in game one, they were shut out 3-0 in game two. The Mariners and Royals have now played a total of eight games in 2021-22 (regular season and postseason combined), with the home team winning all eight.

Here is the full series schedule and results:

Game 1 - Weds, Apr. 20th: REA 3, MNE 2 (Reading leads 1-0) - GAME RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2 - Fri, Apr. 22nd: REA 3, MNE 0 (Reading leads 2-0) - GAME RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3 - Thurs, Apr. 28th - 7:00 PM - Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME)

Game 4 - Fri, Apr. 29th - 7:15 PM - Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME)

Game 5* - Sat, Apr. 30th - 6:00 PM - Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME)

Game 6* - Mon, May 2nd - 7:00 PM - Santander Arena (Reading, PA)

Game 7* - Weds, May 4th - 7:00 PM - Santander Arena (Reading, PA)

*if necessary

Tickets for this week's games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs, by calling the Trusted Choice Box office at 207-775-3458, or by visiting the box office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.