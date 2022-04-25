ECHL Transactions - April 25

April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 25, 2022:

Greenville:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Jacksonville:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford

