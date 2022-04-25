ECHL Transactions - April 25
April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 25, 2022:
Greenville:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Jacksonville:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 25, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - April 25 - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Playoff Hockey Returns to the Well - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- ECHL Goaltender of the Year Brassard Returns to Icemen from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Look to Even Series in Games 3 & 4 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Look to Rally in Game Three - Fort Wayne Komets
- Oilers Return for Three Home Games After Splitting Opening Pair in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears and Head Coach Drake Berehowsky Agree to Part Ways - Orlando Solar Bears
- Exclusive Limited Time Offer for Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Holders - Tulsa Oilers
- Maine Mariners Host First Ever Playoff Games this Week - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.