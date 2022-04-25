ECHL Goaltender of the Year Brassard Returns to Icemen from AHL

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announce today that Francois Brassard has returned to the team from AHL Hartford.

Brassard, was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year last week after posting a 19-9-3 with one shutout in 31 appearances for the Icemen. He led the ECHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and was tied for 11th with a .911 save percentage. Brassard allowed two goals or less in 20 of his 31 appearances.

In addition, Brassard was also recently named to the All-ECHL First Team, a league honor that recognizes the top players at each position.

Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Brassard has also seen action in three games for the Wolf Pack this season. Overall, he has appeared in 60 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Wheeling and Maine posting a record of 30-23-5 with one shutout, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

The Icemen are back in action this Wednesday and Thursday when they play host to the Atlanta Gladiators in Game 3 & 4 of the South Division Semifinals. Jacksonville leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

