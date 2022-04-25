Rabbit Report: Playoff Hockey Returns to the Well
April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GAME 3 | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 | 7:05 PM
WAGGIN' WEDNESDAY presented by The Noble Dog Hotel
It's Wednesday, and that means in ALL PAWS ON DECK for Waggin' Wednesday presented by the Noble Dog Hotel! Bring your four-legged friends to the game and help Cheer... or BARK the Rabbits to victory!
GAME 4 | FRIDAY, APRIL 29 | 7:05 PM
PREGAME PARTY ON THE PLAZA & RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY
Presented by KW BEVERAGE
GAME ON FOR GAME 4. Friday night kicks off with a Pregame Party on the Plaza at 5PM, where fans can enjoy food & beverages, outdoor games, and MORE! Plus, Get there at 5PM to grab your 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Rally Towel!
GAME 5 | SATURDAY, APRIL 30 | 7:05 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN. Game five drops on Saturday night as the Rabbits and the Blades battle at the Well in a potential Series Clinching Game! This is one Saturday you won't want to miss.
Help the Rabbits and The Blood Connection save lives with our blood drive before Friday's GAME 4!
All Donors will receive a FREE dri-fit t-shirt and a $10 eGift!
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: https://thebloodconnection.org/swamp-rabbits/
A LOOK BACK:
WE'VE GOT A SERIES
RABBITS TAKE GAME 2 AND EVEN SERIES AT 1-1
After a Friday night loss in Game 1, the Rabbits bounced back in Game 2, scoring 4 goals in the second period to erase an early deficit.
Alec Rauhauser and Ben Freeman scored back-to-back power-play stunners to shift the momentum of the game.
In one of the nicest displays of passing you will ever see, the Rabbits added a third goal from Kevin McKernan, before Joe Gatenby, the newest Rabbit added another.
After the Blades mounted a comeback attempt, Freeman sent the Florida fans home with frowns after scoring the empty-netter to win Game 2 by a score of 5-3!
While there is still a lot of time left in this season, it's never to early to reserve your seat for all of the the heart-pounding action and family fun of Swamp Rabbits Hockey during the 2022-23 season!
