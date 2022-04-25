Weekly Roundup: Glads Look to Even Series in Games 3 & 4

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-2) trail two games to none to the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0) in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Atlanta and Jacksonville will meet in Games 3 & 4 this week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

A Look Ahead

The Glads and Icemen meet on Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Thursday, Apr. 28 for Games 3 & 4 of the series. Atlanta was 7-3-0-1 against Jacksonville during the regular season and had never previously met the Icemen in the playoffs. Six different Gladiators have lit the lamp through the first two games of the series, and Cody Sylvester leads all Atlanta skaters with three points (1G-2A) in the postseason.

Games 5, 6, & 7 (if necessary) will take place at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. PLAYOFF TICKETS Edged Out on Thursday

The Glads dropped Game 1 of the series to the Icemen in a 3-2 final. Derek Nesbitt and Sanghoon Shin scored Atlanta's goals, but two third-period tallies from Jacksonville's Brendan Harris handed the Icemen the win.

Friday Rally Falls Short

Atlanta mounted a furious comeback late in the third period against Jacksonville in Game 2 but finished on the wrong end of a 5-4 decision in overtime. The Glads trailed 4-1 with four minutes left in the game when Hugo Roy started the comeback. Mike Turner quickly followed suit, and Cody Sylvester buried a goal with less than a second remaining to force overtime. Jacksonville's Ben Hawerchuck provided the game-winner in overtime for the Icemen.

Transaction Report

Apr. 18 - Josh McKechney - Released

