Solar Bears and Head Coach Drake Berehowsky Agree to Part Ways

April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears Head Coach Drake Berehowsky

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky, team president Chris Heller announced today.

"Drake has been a trusted colleague and friend," Heller said. "We thank him immensely for his contributions and helping build a culture within our locker room that has made us a destination for ECHL free agents and for NHL clubs to develop their prospects. His commitment to this organization was always of the highest caliber, and we wish him all the best in the next stage of his career."

"I want to thank the DeVos family, Alex Martins, Chris Heller, the staff and our players for their support - this organization gave me my first opportunity as a head coach, and it's been an honor and privilege to lead this team on the ice," Berehowsky said. "I'm especially appreciative of the support my family and I have received from the community - the fans here in Orlando are second to none in the ECHL."

Berehowsky was named head coach of the Solar Bears for the second time in his career on Nov. 14, 2016 after previously serving as the team's inaugural head coach during the 2012-13 season. Berehowsky guided Orlando to three consecutive appearances in the Kelly Cup Playoffs from 2017-19, the best stretch in the organization's history. Orlando went 33-31-6-1 during the 2021-22 campaign and did not qualify for the postseason.

Berehowsky departs the organization with a record of 229-202-51 (.514) in 482 games; his games coached and won are franchise marks. He is also the club's all-time leader in postseason games coached (26), wins (13), and series victories (two).

The search for the Solar Bears' next head coach will begin immediately.

