Oilers Return for Three Home Games After Splitting Opening Pair in Utah

OVERALL PLAYOFF RECORD: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

RESULTS SO FAR

Game 1 at Utah - Friday, April 22 - 6-3 L - BOX SCORE (Utah leads series 1-0)

Game 2 at Utah - Saturday, April 23 - 5-3 W - BOX SCORE (Series tied 1-1)

FAST FACTS

. Alex Pommerville scored his first goal as an Oiler (first ECHL) in Saturday's game

. Joe Garreffa leads the Oilers with four points (1G, 3A) in two playoff games

. Alex Gilmour leads the Oilers with two goals in two games

. Jimmy Soper was suspended on Saturday, but is available to return this week

. Alex Pommerville's +4 rating is tied for first in the postseason

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa is out scoring Utah 7-3 at even strength

. The Oilers have seven separate goal scorers through two games

. The Grizzlies are 6/11 on the power play in the series

. Tulsa was out shot in both contests last week despite only being out shot in 18 of its 72 regular season games

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

. Game 3 vs. Utah - Tuesday, April 26 - 7:05 p.m. CT - BOK Center,

Tulsa, OK

. Game 4 vs. Utah - Wednesday, April 27 - 7:05 p.m. CT - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

. Game 5 vs. Utah - Thursday, April 28 - 7:05 p.m. CT - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

