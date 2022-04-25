Exclusive Limited Time Offer for Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Holders

Tulsa will host an NHL Preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 as the Dallas Stars face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the BOK Center. Oilers season ticket holders can claim their same great season ticket seats for the game and save up to $20 per ticket over box office prices.

To take advantage of this special presale offer for Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Holders you can call the office at 918.632.7825 or purchase at one of the Tulsa Oilers Playoff Games at the Fan Assistance Center located behind section 101.

This presale runs now through Thursday, April 28th @ 10:00 am

The "Ultimate Stars" Platinum VIP Experience

$100 per person (this is an add-on. All purchasers must also have a ticket to the event to access VIP Meet & Greet)

o Early entry for pre-game party at dedicated VIP entrance

o Access to private VIP Party before the game with buffet and non-alcoholic drinks

o Pre-game meet & greet with General Manager, Coach and 1 - 2 Stars Players (subject to NHL Covid regulations)

o Gift Bag with commemorative "Tulsa Classic" poster, puck, & more

o Crowd-free merchandise shopping

