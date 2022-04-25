ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida's McCarron fined, suspended

Florida's John McCarron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-2, Greenville at Florida, on April 23.

McCarron was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 15:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

McCarron will miss Florida's playoff games at Greenville on April 27 and April 29.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Trois-Rivières' Archambault fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Olivier Archambault has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #B-2, Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, on April 23.

Archambault is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions in the second period.

Archambault will miss Trois-Rivières' playoff game vs. Newfoundland on April 26.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa's Golod fined

Tulsa's Maxim Golod has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #G-2, Tulsa at Utah, on April 23.

Golod is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:56 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Oleksy fined, suspended

Orlando's Steve Oleksy has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #963, Orlando at Jacksonville, on April 16.

Oleksy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the second period.

Oleksy will miss the next six games for which is on an ECHL active roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.