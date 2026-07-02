"Luca Piras with a Wonderstrike!!!"
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Emilio Ycaza recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Charleston Battery to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Patriots Point on Wednesday night as the hosts also got goals from Maalique Foster, Colton Swan and Jeremy Kelly to move within five points of the Tampa Bay Rowdies at the top of the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026
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Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Battery, Soccer Shots Announce Youth Soccer Summer Camp Dates for July at Patriots Point
- Charleston Dominate in 4-1 Win over Loudoun on Goals by Foster, Swan, Ycaza, Kelly
- Charleston Battery's Miguel Berry Earns Selection to USLC Team of the Week for Week 16
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- Battery Score Five Again to Win, 2-5, in Jacksonville, Goals by Berry, Foster, Kelly, Hughes