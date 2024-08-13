Lookouts Shut out Trash Pandas in Series Opener

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







A five-hit shutout from the Chattanooga Lookouts pitching staff has propelled them to a 4-0 victory in the series opener against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at AT&T Field. Five different pitchers combined to shut down the visitors' bats in just the fifth shutout win of Chattanooga's season.

Starter Jose Acuna opened the contest by scattering three hits across his three innings of work, lowering his ERA on the year to 1.17. After his third inning of work, the Lookouts broke up the scoreless tie on a two-RBI double from Francisco Urbaez.

Jacob Heatherly (two innings), Brooks Crawford (two innings), Luis Mey (one inning) and Patrick Weigel (one inning) then combined for six innings of two-hit ball in relief. Mey has now allowed a run in just two of his eight Double-A appearances, giving him an impressive 1.26 ERA.

The Lookouts tacked on a third run in the fifth inning when Quincy McAfee drew a bases-loaded walk. Urbaez gave the bullpen a little more insurance in the seventh inning, plating Daniel Vellojin on a sacrifice fly.

Shortstop Dominic Pitelli finished the game with three hits, his third such performance in Double-A and second in the past five days.

The Lookouts and Trash Pandas continue their series with a doubleheader tomorrow night. Game 1 will start at 5:15 PM with first pitch for game 2 coming 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

