Know Your Opponent: Chattanooga Lookouts

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Trash Pandas begin a 13-game road trip starting with a seven-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds).

This series will include a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday.

Rocket City leads the season series 10-8 which includes four wins in six games at AT&T Field this season.

Following this series, the Trash Pandas and Lookouts meet for one more series in mid-September for the regular season finale.

Rocket City Trends:

Outfielder Orlando Martinez has reached base in nine straight games

Outfielder Tucker Flint holds a .313 average with a team-best 13 RBI against the Lookouts this season

Reliever Hayden Seig hasn't allowed a run in six innings and five appearances against Chattanooga

Who's Hot:

Christian Moore: Was named Southern League Player of the Week in his first full series with the Trash Pandas. Hit for a .550 average with four home runs and six RBI last week.

Chad Stevens: Hit 8-for-22 (.364) with two home runs and five RBI last week.

Brett Kerry: Allowed just three earned runs in 11.1 innings last week.

Caden Dana: Tossed MiLB-leading 12th quality start on Thursday.

Chattanooga Last Series: 1-5 @ Tennessee

This series was closer than the results suggest.

After winning their lone game of the week on Wednesday, the Lookouts lost by two runs or less in each of the final four games.

That includes an 11-inning defeat on Wednesday and losing a 4-2 ninth-inning lead in Sunday's series finale.

Lookouts Hitting:

The Lookouts have hit for a league-worst .211 average this season while also collecting a league-best 93 home runs.

Infielder Nick Northcut has led the way with his 23 home runs and 56 RBI which ranks atop the Southern League.

Leading the team with his .271 average is infielder Francisco Urbaez who has driven in 33 runs this season.

Lookouts Pitching:

Chattanooga has allowed a league-most 556 runs this season while ranking only ahead of the Trash Pandas with 899 strikeouts.

The rotation is led by a pair of Reds top 10 prospects in Rhett Lowder and Chase Petty. Lowder holds a 4.61 ERA after joining the team midseason while Petty has collected a team-leading eight wins.

Lookouts Prospect Watch:

Lowder leads the way as the Reds top prospect while also ranking No. 19 in all of baseball.

Petty sits at No. 6 on the Reds rankings while infielder Dominic Pitelli is the only other prospect at No. 30 on the list.

