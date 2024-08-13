Blue Wahoos Sustain Rough Return Home in Loss to Biscuits

Pensacola, Fla. - This was not exactly the welcome back the Blue Wahoos sought.

Their successful road trip was replaced by a forgettable restart Tuesday, after the Montgomery Biscuits pounded out 10 runs in the first two innings, then rolled to an 18-5 victory to begin the first homestand in 16 days at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits had all nine hitters at the plate in the first inning, scoring six runs on a pair of homers, then chased out starter Patrick Monteverde with four more runs, including another multi-run homer, before the second inning ended. The Biscuits led 14-0 into the seventh inning.

Montgomery blasted six home runs Tuesday. It was that kind of forgettable night in the Blue Wahoos' worst home loss this season.

The Biscuits (62-47 overall, 22-18 in the second half), who edged out the Blue Wahoos (60-47, 22-17) for the first half divisional win, now have four of the Tampa Bay Rays' top six prospects in their batting order.

All did early damage Tuesday.

Shortstop Carson Williams, the Rays' No. 2 overall prospect, doubled home Montgomery's first run, then walked and scored on catcher Dominic Keegan's two-run double in the second inning. Keegan is the Rays' No. 6 rated prospect. His hit scored Xavier Issac (No. 3 prospect) who reached on a single and finished with three hits, three RBI in the game.

Later that inning, Brayden Taylor (No. 4 rated), blasted a two-run homer off Monteverde. Taylor also scored in the first inning on Matthew Etzel's homer.

It was the roughest outing Monteverde encountered in his three seasons with the Blue Wahoos. He was the Miami Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season and a Southern League All-Star.

In 1.2 innings Tuesday, he yielded 10 runs on eight hits, including three homers.

One bright spot for the Blue Wahoos was reliever Anderson Pilar, who followed Monteverde with 2.1 quality innings with four strikeouts, no walks and one hit.

Another home club highlight was Cody Morissette smashing a 3-run homer in the seventh inning over the centerfield wall. Newcomer Graham Pauley had a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

In his final at-bat, Jared Serna singled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, getting at least one hit in each game since joining the Blue Wahoos in a trade.

The Blue Wahoos, who have struggled against the Biscuits this season to a 6-13 record, entered this week with good vibes. They went 8-3 on the two-week road trip against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Mississippi Braves to pull within two games of first place Biloxi in the second half division race.

It was their second 16-day break between home games this season. Tuesday was the first game since May 23 played on a school night after area schools began their 2024 fall semester on Monday.

The second game of the series will be Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. with the Blue Wahoos' wins leader, lefthander Luis Palacios (8-5, 4.85 ERA), on the mound against the Biscuits' Trevor Martin (1-2, 4.91.). Pregame activities will begin at 5:45 p.m. and include ceremonial first pitches. The actual first pitch in the game will be at 6:05 p.m.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Prior to the game, the Blue Wahoos held a moment of silence for Gene Rosenbaum, a long-time season-ticket holder, who passed away on July 27. He was a regular attendee at Blue Wahoos Stadium and well-known among the fans seated in his section.

--- This was another "Doggone Tuesday" where fans could bring their beloved dogs to the game to sit in the stands tighter. It was also a one-price deal, presented by Pepsi, with a ticket purchase including a hot dog, chips and soda and best available seat.

--- The Blue Wahoos added infielder Johnny Olmstead, who was recently elevated from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins' High-A affiliate. Olmstead, 24, was a 19th round selection by the Marlins out of the University of Southern California. He was batting .239 with 11 homers with the Sky Carp.

--- The move corresponded to outfielder Andrew Pintar being placed on the injured list after he was hit in the face by a pitch in Sunday's game against Mississippi. He was one of four new players joining the Blue Wahoos when the Marlins received 15 new players in their organization from various trades on the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

