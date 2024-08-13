Biscuits Blast Six Homers, Throttle Blue Wahoos 18-5

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (62-47, 22-18) blasted six homers in an 18-5 romp of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-47, 22-17) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits struck early and often to tie their season high in runs. Two batters in, Carson Williams doubled down the left-field line to score Chandler Simpson from first and make it 1-0. Two batters after that, Heriberto Hernandez skied a two-run homer to the left-field corner. Matthew Etzel capped the inning with his first homer as a Biscuit, a three-run blast to right field that made it 6-0. He was added in a trade with the Orioles on July 26.

Montgomery added four more runs in the second inning. Dominic Keegan doubled off the wall in center to score two runs. Brayden Taylor hammered a ball off the batter's eye for his first Double-A homer, a two-run shot that made it 10-0.

Taylor doubled his RBI count to four with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning. The third baseman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and four RBI.

Adam Leverett tossed six scoreless innings for a third straight start. He has allowed two runs in his last 32 innings and one run in his last 24 innings. The 25-year-old now has a 7-3 record and a 2.77 ERA in 81 Ã¢..." innings.

Mason Auer clocked a solo shot to center field to make it 14-0 in the seventh. Auer has homered in three of the last four series.

On the first pitch of the ninth, Etzel homered for a second time. He launched another right field to complete the multi-homer effort. He finished with four RBI.

Xavier Isaac skied the club's sixth homer to left field, his second long ball since joining the club on August 4. The blast made it 18-5, tying a season high in runs.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Luis Palacios is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

