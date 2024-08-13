Trash Pandas Announce 2025 Schedule

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to reveal the schedule for the 2025 season.

The fifth season in team history will both start and finish at Toyota Field with all the action beginning on Friday, April 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

"Going into the fifth season of Toyota Field is a great milestone reached for the Trash Pandas," Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "It's gone by fast, and we've made so many memories with our fans. Can't wait to see what the next five years brings."

The Trash Pandas open the season at home for the second time in team history after the 2023 season.

Notable home games at Toyota Field include a Mother's Day duel against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, May 11 and the start of an Independence Week matchup against the Tennessee Smokies from Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 3.

Rocket City will be welcoming a new Southern League opponent in 2025 as Columbus Pro Baseball, formerly the Mississippi Braves, will make their first trip to Toyota Field on Friday, July 18. The Trash Pandas will make their first ever trip to Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday, August 5.

The full 138-game schedule runs from April 4 until Sunday, September 14 at home against the Lookouts. Rocket City will play 69 games at Toyota Field and 69 games on the road against the other seven teams in the Southern League. The Trash Pandas will play 81 games against Southern League North opponents (Birmingham, Chattanooga, Tennessee) and 57 games against the South division (Biloxi, Columbus, Montgomery, Pensacola).

Rocket City has a pair of homestands longer than six games on the schedule from April 4-13 (Chattanooga, Tennessee) and June 10-22 (Pensacola, Chattanooga).

2025 SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT:

BILOXI (12 games): Home: (May 27-June 1) Away: (July 22-27)

BIRMINGHAM (24 games): Home: (April 22-27, July 29-August 3) Away: (June 3-8, August 19-24)

CHATTANOOGA (26 games): Home: (April 4-6, June 17-22, September 9-14) Away: (May 20-25, July 8-13)

COLUMBUS (15 games): Home: (July 18-20, August 26-31) Away: (August 5-10)

MONTGOMERY (18 games): Home: (May 6-11) Away: (April 15-20, June 24-29)

PENSACOLA (12 games): Home: (June 10-15) Away: (May 13-19)

TENNESSEE (30 games): Home: (April 8-13, July 1-3, August 12-17) Away: (April 29-May 4, July 4-6, September 2-7)

