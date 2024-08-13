M-Braves Shut out Shuckers in Series Opener

August 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







BILOXI, MS - Darius Vines matched his career high with 11 strikeouts on Tuesday night. The Mississippi Braves shut out the Biloxi Shuckers 1-0 in the series opener at Keesler Federal Park. Vines, Trey Riley, Elison Joseph, Landon Harper, and Rolddy Munoz combined for the seven-hit shutout.

The M-Braves (19-21, 50-58) got their lone run in the third inning with two outs. Bryson Worrell drew a walk to open the inning. Then, after a fly out and groundout, David McCabe hits a 105-mph single through the glove of Biloxi second baseman Dylan O'Rea to score Worrell from second base. The McCable hit was the last Mississippi got on Tuesday, but the 1-0 lead held.

Vines (W, 1-0) didn't have a strikeout in his first Mississippi start on August 7 but made up for it on Tuesday. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out two in four of his five innings and struck out the side in the fourth. Using mostly his change-up, slider, and cutter, Vines held Biloxi to five hits, walking two and matching his strikeout output from May 8, 2022, when he had 11 strikeouts in Pensacola for the M-Braves.

The pitching staff collected 15 strikeouts in the game, two each from Riley and Joseph. Munoz (S, 3) picked up his third save in six chances and worked around a one-out walk in the ninth. Biloxi stranded 12 runners on base and finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The two hits in a victory match the club record for the fewest in a win. Ethan Workinger had a hit in the first inning.

After picking up their second-straight win on Tuesday, the M-Braves face off against the Shuckers again on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Jhancarlos Lara making his Double-A debut for Mississippi against RHP Tyler Woessner for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining. The club returns for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on August 20-25. The homestand features a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey Giveaway on Friday, August 23, and Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

